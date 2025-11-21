GREAT FALLS — Sixteen agencies serving the homeless population gathered for the Night Without A Bed awareness event on Thursday, providing education about homelessness in Great Falls and highlighting a growing crisis affecting both adults and children in the community.

The event, which brings together community organizations and volunteers, aims to educate residents about available resources while raising awareness about the scope of homelessness in our community.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

'Night Without A Bed' in Great Falls

"We have grown so much with just agencies and community outreach. Homelessness is such a growing crisis in our community, and it's so important for our students to get involved and to educate themselves about resources they can use, friends can use, and just important to know that they're there in our community," Student Lead Night Without A Bed Awareness Event Aletta Hagen said.

One aspect involves the number of homeless youth in Great Falls. Volunteer Iris Moore highlighted statistics that often surprise community members.

"There's just a lot of homelessness, not just with adults that you see on the streets. There is over 400 kids that are homeless. And and a lot of people don't know that. When people say those numbers, kids really do like get shocked," Moore said.

"Homelessness is growing unfortunately, because, housing is a very, challenging situation. Not only in Great Falls but all across the country. There's housing is, limited. So when that happens, the poor get pushed out," Family Promise of Great Falls Development Director Cari Yturri said.

For organizers like Hagen, the community support for Night Without a Bed makes their efforts more meaningful.

"Seeing the support we're getting, people are recognizing what we're doing and seeing that we're trying to make an effort to help this problem that's in our community. It's super fulfilling," Hagen said.

If you would like to get involved, call Family Promise at 406-564-5267, or click here.