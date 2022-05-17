No injuries in fire at Great Falls duplex

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Monday, May 16, 2022, at a duplex at 244 21st Avenue NW.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the main entrance to the north unit of the duplex.

GFFR said in a news release that crews were able to quickly control the fire and to keep it from spreading to the other unit and nearby homes.

All occupants of the duplex were able to make it out safely and there were no injuries.

GFFR says it was a grease fire that started on the stove and spread to the rest of the kitchen and upper floor of the unit.

There is no word on the dollar value of the the damage.



