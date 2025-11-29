No injuries in overnight fire in Great Falls (November 29, 2025)

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire early on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 1122 Second Avenue SW.

Firefighters were dispatched just after midnight and found heavy smoke and flames coming from what appeared to be a vacant trailer.

GFFR said in a news release that Truck 2 made an aggressive attack on the fire from the exterior of the trailer.

Engine 1 arrived on the scene and used a secondhand line to assist Truck 2.

In speaking with neighbors, GFFR was informed that the trailer was vacant; however, squatters had been known to gain entry and use it as shelter.

The trailer was searched for occupants; none were found.

The trailer sustained heavy damage from the fire and is considered a total loss.

Given the amount of fire found on arrival and the weather conditions, a second alarm was struck, calling off-duty firefighters back to work, as well as a request for mutual aid to assist in covering the city.

Given the weather conditions, GFFR was able to extinguish the fire roughly 15 minutes after it was reported.

Once the fire was extinguished, cleanup was labor-intensive, as many of the fire hoses were stiff and beginning to freeze.

As of this time, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.