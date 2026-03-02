Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body recovered from lake in Lincoln County

Authorities on Monday recovered the body of 63-year-old Keith Mack of Troy in the waters of Spar Lake.

Mack was reported missing on Sunday after he failed to return home from a weekend ice fishing trip at the lake, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Family members searched for Mack overnight, and his snowmobile was found at the Spar Lake Campground, according to the sheriff's office.

Searchers with David Thompson Search & Rescue and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded and found Mack's fishing gear near a hole in the ice on the lake.

Flathead County rescue divers were called in and recovered Mack's body Monday morning.

The Sheriff's office said next of kin has been notified.

No cause of death was released, and authorities made no mention of the possibility of foul play.

