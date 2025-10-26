Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No injuries reported in Great Falls house fire (October 2025)

MTN News
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday, October 25, 2025. It happened at 817 Sixth Avenue NW at about 5:45 p.m.

The agency said in a news release that firefighters found smoke coming from the front door and the windows.

One of the residents of the house said the fire was in the basement, and that everyone was out of the house, except for two cats, which were still inside.

Firefighters made entry into the house where they found the fire in the basement. The fire was found in the area of the TV and gaming systems.

The fire caused significant damage to the basement; the rest of the house sustained minor smoke damage.

Once the fire was extinguished, the two remaining cats were found safe in the house.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

There were no injuries reported.

