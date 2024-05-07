No serious injuries in Great Falls house fire

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Great Falls on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out just before 7 a.m. to the fire on the 600 block of 33rd Avenue NE.

The homeowners were asleep when the fire started, and were able to escape.

Several surrounding homes were briefly evacuated.

There were no serious injuries.

GFFR said the fire caused significant damage resulting in the home being uninhabitable.



There is no word at this point on the cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information, including any details about fundraisers or donation drives to help the family.