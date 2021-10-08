Non-profit pays off mortgage for the family of former Great Falls firefighter Jason Baker

GREAT FALLS — The family of former Great Falls firefighter Jason Baker no longer has to worry about a home mortgage thanks, to a non-profit agency called Tunnels To Towers.

Baker died in 2019 from lung cancer and used his illness to promote health and safety for firefighters across the state.

The obituary for Baker explained: "Baker worked for more than a decade to help firefighters statewide achieve presumptive health and safety coverage so generations of first responders tagged with lung disease and other serious work-related health conditions would have better odds at living a normal life."

Baker’s family is one of 50 that the agency recently announced will have their mortgage paid off.

Tunnels To Towers helps fallen first responders and service members.

“For our organization, to be able to say ‘thank you’ to the families and to the community for what that individual has sacrificed is our greatest honor. So our goal is to continue to spread the word for as many people to get involved,” said Jennifer Brekke, Tunnels To Towers board member.