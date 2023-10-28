Opportunities, Inc. highlights programs and services

In the video above, reporter Owen Skornik-Hayes visits Opportunities Inc. in Great Falls to learn about the programs and services they offer.

Opportunities Inc. set up informational booths at their headquarters on Friday. They were onsite to discuss housing assistance, energy and utility assistance, as well as other programs which aid low-income residents.

Last year their programs helped more than 9,000 people. Of those, 33.6% requiring assistance were aged 17 or younger, and 81.1% did not have a disabling condition.

Last year more than 2,000 people obtained safe and affordable housing through Opportunities Inc.

For the cold months, one program residents can turn to is LIHEAP which stands for low-income energy assistance program.

Residents can apply to the program though they must ensure they qualify based off income-levels. LIHEAP helps manage utility costs and weatherizes homes so they are structurally safe for the bitter cold.

Last year, LIHEAP assisted with utility bill payments for more than 4,000 individuals.

For more information, click here to visit the website.

