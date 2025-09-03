Overnight grass fire in Great Falls spreads to garage

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a fire along the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue North early on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that it responded just after 2 a.m. to the fire that started in the grass.

Firefighters found a small grass fire that had extended to a detached garage and vehicle.

Engine 3 had to extend a significant amount of hose down the alley to gain access to the fire, and quickly extinguished the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the exterior of the garage and the exterior of a vehicle.

The cause of the fire has not been determined; however, witnesses confirmed that the fire started in the grass on the exterior of the garage.

There were no injuries to any people or pets.

