Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Great Falls early on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at 321 First Avenue SW; initial reports indicated a generator outside the house was on fire.

Overnight house fire in Great Falls (April 2025)

Great Falls Fire Rescue found all of the occupants and their pets to be out of the house, and the fire on the exterior of the house extending into the both the first and second floors of the house.

Once firefighters made entry into the house, they found that the fire had gotten into the wall and attic spaces; a news release from GFFR notes that it "was very labor intensive for the crews to get the fire under control, as the house was made of lath and plaster construction."

The house sustained significant damage from the fire and is considered a complete loss.

Two of the five occupants of the house were taken to Benefis Health System for medical evaluation; their current condition is unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross has been notified of their need for assistance.

GFFR says the generator next to the house caused the fire.

The agency noted that one year ago this week, there was also a fire at this address; that fire destroyed a back apartment.

We will update you if we get more information, including any fundraisers or donation drives.