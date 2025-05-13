Pacific Steel & Recycling acquires Steel Etc.

GREAT FALLS — Pacific Steel & Recycling recently announced its acquisition of Steel Etc.

For 26 years, Steel Etc. has been a cornerstone of the community, providing 40+ jobs and steel and recycling services.

Pacific Steel confirmed that all employees employees will retain their positions.

Marshall Knick, CEO of Pacific Steel, said, "Steel Etc. and Pacific Steel & Recycling share a commitment to safety, quality, sustainability, and being a good neighbor. This is a growth of our family, deepening our dedication to Great Falls’ economy, schools, and charitable causes. We respect the legacy of Steel Etc.’s founders and are committed to honoring their contributions by building a stronger future together. Pacific Steel & Recycling looks forward to continuing our work as a trusted partner in Great Falls, and we invite the community to join us in this exciting new chapter."

Neither company was available for an interview at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.