Pacific Steel & Recycling launches 'Cans for Canines' campaign

Pacific Steel and Recycling is launching a donation match campaign for the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter: Cans for Canines.

Throughout the month of October, Pacific Steel and Recycling will match every dollar in aluminum donations made to the shelter.

“Giving back in the communities in which we do business has just been part of what we've done for the entire time we've been a company,” explained Kelly Wilson, general manager for Pacific Steel.



Pacific Steel and Recycling will accept aluminum as well as other scrap metals.

Other donations accepted:



Vehicles

Aluminum, Brass, Copper

Steel & Miscellaneous Scrap

Ferrous & Non-Ferrous Metals

You can take your donations to Pacific Steel and Recycling and tell them it’s for the Great Falls Animal Shelter, to have your donation matched.

“Our customers support us, the community supports us and our business. All our folks live and work here in the Great Falls community, so [we support] a number of organizations and certainly the animal shelter is one of those that we've chosen to support,” said Wilson.

The ‘Cans for Canines’ campaign will go until October 31st and donations can be made from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

Donations can be made at Pacific Steel & Recycling at 1624 12th Avenue North.

For questions about recyclables or donations, call Pacific Steel & Recycling at 406-791-8550.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE; click here to visit the website.