The Great Falls Parent Participation Preschool is hosting an open house for registration for the 2023-2024 school year.

The open house will be on February 1st and 2nd from 10am until 7pm at 2326 First Avenue North.

The Great Falls Parent Participation Preschool is a parent co-op school, which means the parents or guardians of the students are involved in all school topics and activities.

From the school website:

The primary mission of the GFPPP is to provide a Quality Cooperative Early Childhood Educational Program for families of any nationality, culture, creed, or religion. We believe that preschool is an extension of the home and that parents play a crucial role in bridging the gap between home and school. The GFPPP was founded by parents who were concerned about their children’s early learning education in our community in 1982 and incorporated in 1985.

People are invited to stop by, or for more information visit the school website , or call Rosan at 406-781-6712.



