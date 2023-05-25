Paris Gibson Award nominations for 2023 are still open

Nominations are now open for the thirteenth annual Paris Gibson Award, named for the founder of Great Falls. It was established to honor the person who best embodies the vision and excellence exemplified by Gibson.

To be eligible for the award, selected by previous Paris Gibson Award winners, a nominee must meet the following criteria:



Is currently a resident of Great Falls

Has provided significant impact to the City of Great Falls

Has provided leadership for the community through volunteerism

Has performed selfless action for the betterment of the community

“We're following in the footsteps of somebody that contributes so much to this community. His legacy continues to be carried on to so many things that we do,” said 2011 winner Norma Ashby Smith.

“We have many people, many, many people, as you know, who work on a daily basis. But we don't really know. They don't toot their own horn. And that's the kind of person you're looking for. Someone who gives themselves quietly,” said Linda Fuller.

The award winner will receive a $500 check provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc., which may be given to a local charity of the winner’s choice; a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s, donated by P. Gibson’s Sports Grill; and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club in the city's Independence Day Parade.

Previous winners of the award are:



Doug Wicks, 2010

Norma Ashby, 2011

Greg Hall, 2012

Ian and Nancy Davidson, 2013

Gene Thayer, 2014

Bill and Joan-Nell Macfadden, 2015

Arlyne Reichert, 2016

Sheila Rice, 2017

Brad Talcott and Linda Caricaburu, 2018

Chuck and Gerry Jennings, 2019

Judy Ericksen, 2020

David and Tanya Cameron, 2021

Bud Nicholls, 2022

Nomination forms are available at the Park & Recreation Office (1700 River Drive North) or on the City website. Deadline for entries is June 2, 2023. For more information about the award, call Susie McIntyre at 406-453-9706.

The winner will be announced before the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in the Mansfield Convention Center.

