Paris Gibson Education Center graduates walk the stage

Its a time high school seniors have been preparing years for - graduation season is upon us, and it's a busy weekend for Great Falls Public Schools graduates.

On Friday afternoon, a graduation ceremony was held for the Career and College Readiness Center.

On Friday night, 97 Paris Gibson Education Center students donned their caps and gowns and walked across the stage at Montana Expopark to receive their diplomas, with scores of family and friends watching with pride.

There were 106 in the graduating class, but some students were unable to attend.

Attendees heard from former student Marcy Chapman, future graduate Karsynn Kidrick, and current Paris graduate Valeria Penuelas-Garcia.

Students MTN talked to are excited to take the next step.

"It's surreal," said Paris graduate Ashlynn Kidder. "I didn't know if I was going to make it. It was kind of turning in a lot of last minute English assignments. I procrastinated a little bit, but I'm really grateful that I got it done."

"Honestly, it's gone by so fast," said Paris Graduate Natosi Stegoddard. "But I'm honestly relieved that it is over and that chapter of my life is closed."

On Sunday, there will be more graduation ceremonies at Montana Expopark: Great Falls High School will conduct its commencement exercises at 2:00 PM, and CMR High School graduation follows at 6:00 PM.



