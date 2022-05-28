Paris Gibson Education Center hosts graduation ceremony

GREAT FALLS — Graduation weekend is underway in Great Falls. It kicked off Friday night at Montana Expopark with the Paris Gibson Education Center commencement exercises.

The class of 2022 has almost 130 graduates and more than 110 were on hand to receive their diploma.

The event was bittersweet for Principal Drew Uecker who is retiring after nearly 40 years in education with more that 13 at the helm at Paris.

Speakers included a past graduate, Ambyr Rain Kleinholz, from the class of 2013; a future graduate, Taeler Severson, who is on pace to graduate next year; and a present graduate, Skye Stanley.

”I didn't think I'd get to this point,” said Stanley. “It's a very emotional roller coaster and a bittersweet moment for me, and for my fellow classmates. It's been a hard year. If we continue to use the skills we learned at Paris, we will thrive."

On Sunday, CM Russell High School will conduct its graduation ceremony beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Four Seasons Arena, followed by the Great Falls High School ceremony at 6:00 p.m.



TRENDING ARTICLES

