Paris Gibson Square adds new piece to Sculpture Garden

The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls recently added a new piece to its sculpture garden: "Meet Me In Montana," created by artist Janina Myronova.

LEARNA ABOUT THE ARTWORK:

The larger-than-life sculpture with Eastern European features and Montana iconography has become a permanent addition to the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art's sculpture garden.

Myronova is a Ukrainian artist who moved to the United States in 2022 to become a resident artist.

"It is also meant to be a friendly greeting to the visitors of Montana," said Nicole Maria Evans, interim executive director of Paris Gibson Square.

The museum was able to buy the sculpture for its permanent collection.

Myronova, who left Donetsk in 2006, produced the work at an art studio in Helena while she was a resident at the Archie Bray Foundation.

MEET THE ARTIST:

The sculpture features distinctive symbolism representing the people and animals that Myronova encountered during her time at the Archie Bray Foundation.

While more of Myronova's works were temporarily displayed inside the museum, this outdoor piece will stand the test of time.

"I'm glad this is first piece in the United States, which will be public area," Myronova said.

Although Myronova's exhibit has concluded, visitors can still enjoy the permanent sculpture at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.

