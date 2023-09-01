Paris Gibson Square hosts 'Wine Tasting & Art Night'

GREAT FALLS — The Paris Gibson Museum of Art hosted a Wine Tasting & Art Night on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

In collaboration with 5th & Wine and Vintage Sellers, the event aimed to support small businesses.

“It's just a fun way for people to try wine. They can purchase wine tonight and they come to my store to pick it up. So it draws business to my store and makes people aware that we're there,” says owner of Vintage Sellers, Paula Tronson.

The evening also provided an opportunity for guests to tour the museum’s current art exhibits, including works from Sean Chandler, Morton Levin, and Robert Harrison.

For the Square, it presents a unique opportunity to help improve small business in the Falls.

“We also reach out and offer what we can to businesses and community members. We're here to serve our community, not just our members,” said development director Julie Easton.

