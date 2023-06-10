Watch Now
Paris Gibson Square opens Morton Levin exhibit

Il Maestro! Works by Morton Levin
The exhibition at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art features the work of Morton Levin (1923-2020), a master artist whose passion and unbending desire for art making and mastery led him on an intriguing life journey touched by the effects of war, love, family, life and teaching. For more information, call Nicole at 406.727.8255, or click here.

