GREAT FALLS — With the colder months approaching, a new partnership in Great Falls hopes to keep the town warm. Speedy Glass has partnered with Dynamic Recovery to host an clothing drive that will collect essential clothing and other winter needs throughout September.

Quentin Shores reports - watch:

Partnership in Great Falls aims to help keep people warm

"Speedy Glass has partnered with us to do a warmth campaign where they will collect used or gently used or new, hats, gloves, coats, all of the stuff to keep people warm. " said Megan Farmer, the director of Dynamic Recovery. "Then we're opening a low-barrier drop-in center where people can come in, grab warm clothing, and get a hot cup of coffee."

The drop-in center, located at 220 Sixth Street South (Suite E) will distribute donations.

Those interested in donating can bring goods to Speedy Glass on at 2125 10th Avenue South.

Cason Farmer, manager of Speedy Glass, said that the campaign represents the company's dedication to giving back.

He explained, "We're more than just auto glass. We want to support the communities that we live and work in."

Dynamic Recovery, a new organization in Great Falls, recently opened at 1601 Second Avenue North (Suite 300W).

Farmer said that the clothing drive is simply one of the ways they are working to help the community, regardless of housing condition.

The clothing drive begins on September 1, and organizers ask residents to contribute warm things to support neighbors in need this winter.

The Dynamic Recovery website provides this overview of the organization: "We specialize in comprehensive addiction and mental health services, catering to the diverse needs of our community. Our range of services includes Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Outpatient Treatment, Mental Health Counseling, and Care Management, all designed to support you on your journey to recovery and well-being. Peer support services are coming soon."