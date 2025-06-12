Patriotic flower show in Great Falls highlights skilled gardeners

GREAT FALLS — Some of Cascade County’s finest floral talents are on full display for the next couple of days at the Do Bar’s Annex, transformed into a vibrant showcase of gardening pride.

“Let the ladies express the flowers that they have grown,” says club member Beverly Edwards, reflecting the passion behind this annual event.

Patriotic flower show highlights skilled Cascade County gardeners

The annex of the Do Bar has been decked out in patriotic colors, providing a fitting backdrop for dozens of floral entries from gardeners across the county. Hosted by two garden clubs from Great Falls and one from Cascade, the show welcomes all gardening enthusiasts eager to share their blooms.

“It’s kind of a pride thing when you come to the flower show and show off your flowers,” said Edwards.

Each entry undergoes a careful critique by three certified judges from around Montana. These experts evaluate the arrangements meticulously, discussing what stands out and offering constructive feedback.

“They stand and talk about what is best and why this isn’t working, and what could have been done better,” explained Darlene Skari, another gardening club member.

Participants receive marks for their placements within specific categories, with top entries earning ribbons and recognition.

“They know very well what they’re doing. So it’s kind of neat. You get all your ribbons and stuff off your flowers,” says Edwards.

Among the awards is the coveted Best in Show, recently won by a first-time entrant who spontaneously decided to participate after walking by. Her stunning Iris arrangement caught the judges’ eyes and secured her a special honor.

Beyond the competition, the show celebrates the dedication and creativity of Cascade County’s gardeners. Each plant on display tells a story of patience, skill, and love for horticulture.

“It’s the creativity that we have,” says Edwards.

The Patriotic Flower Show will continue through Thursday, June 12th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is open to the public.

