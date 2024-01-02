Peak Health & Wellness kicks off New Year fitness challenge

With the new year comes New Year’s resolutions and for many of us, we decide its finally time to get in shape. Peak Health & Wellness in Great Falls aims to make it easy and fun with their annual New Year fitness program: Health and Wellness Quest.

The six-week challenge kicks off on January 15th and goes until February 23rd with a grand prize of $1,000 awarded to the winning team.

Fitness director at the Peak Health and Wellness, Shanda Leritz, said they modified their annual new year fitness program.

“We recently partnered with a company called Kinotek, and they have a camera that looks at degrees of range of motion, so we’ll be doing an overhead squat test and look at what is your ankle flexion, what is your knee flexion, your hip flexion. We just want to see how you’re moving,” said Leritz.

In past years, this program was called Thinner Winner, but the new Health and Wellness Quest will not only be tracking muscle gain and body fat loss, but also movement and mobility improvement.

“We wanted to look at another dynamic which was mobility, to make sure people are actually moving better, so that they’re able to do all the things they want to do in their life, which would be overall health and wellness, so that’s why we kept health and wellness as the name, so it’s a health and wellness quest,” Leritz said.

Individuals do not need to be members to join the challenge; however, costs to join are higher for non-members. For more information, click here to visit the website.

