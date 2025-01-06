GREAT FALLS — Peak Health & Wellness is gearing up for yet another year of its Health and Wellness Quest. The program, which was introduced in 2013 was revived in 2017 and has been going strong ever since.

Peak Health & Wellness offering $1,000 to get in shape

The program invites groups of six people ages 14 and up to register for a six-week fitness journey. Groups receive access to both PEAK locations, structured workouts, nutrition plans, and health coaching.

The winning group is determined by a collective measuring of progress. The team who loses the most fat, gains the most muscle, and improves their mobility the most will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

“A lot of people obviously want to get healthier and they're maybe a little lost, maybe don't know how to do that. Well, we're here to guide them,” says the program’s fitness director, Shanda Leritz.

Registration is open until 7:00PM on Friday, January 10th. Only one application is needed per team. Registration fees are $79 for PEAK members and $139 for non-members. Full team payment must be received with application.

“The biggest success stories are those that are getting off medications that they were on before, which is a huge one, and just having more energy so they're able to keep up with their lifestyle and also do more,” says Leritz.

The entire program lasts from January 13th to February 21st. Have more questions on how to get involved? Contact Shanda Leritz at shanda@peakgreatfalls.com.

