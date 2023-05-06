Pet Paw-see is hosting 'Cinco De Meow-Meow'

The Pet Paw-see is having their first-ever fundraiser dinner here in Great Falls.

It's a non-profit organization that helps care for animals and their first fundraiser - “Cinco De Meow- Meow” - will feature a Mexican-style buffet along with a silent auction and a raffle, and raises money for the immediate care of cats in need after a surge of kittens born during and after Covid.

“We had an increase influx of kittens everywhere outside kittens were getting hit by cars one month vet bills alone were $19,000 and our fundraising committee said let’s start a fundraiser to try and raise money to help these animals,” explained Leslie Raynes, the organizer of the event.

The organization would like to thank its sponsors and those who donated items for the silent auction and raffles.

The doors open at 5pm on Saturday, May 6th at the Black Eagle Community Center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for any child under 10 and can be purchased at the door.

Click here to learn more about Pet Paw-see.

