Phillips appointed as new Justice of the Peace in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, the Cascade County Commission voted to appoint David Phillips as a new Justice of the Peace. Phillips will replace Mary Jolley, who was most recently elected in 2018, but has announced plans to retire on August 31st.

The commissioners interviewed four candidates for the position across August 16-17. To be qualified for the position, candidates must be a Montana citizen and a voter in Cascade County. According to state law, the appointee must live in the county’s jurisdiction for a year prior to appointment.

Cascade County has two justices of the peace who oversee Justice Court, which handles traffic offenses and misdemeanor criminal offenses.

Cascade County sets the salary for the justice of the peace at $65,530.38.

Phillips will serve the remainder of Jolley’s term, and will have to run for re-election in the November 2022 general election to keep the job.

