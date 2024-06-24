Play N Learn Academy will host 'International Mud Day' celebration

There will be an "International Mud Day" celebration in Great Falls at the Play N Learn mud pit (Central Avenue and 46th Street South) on June 29th and 30th.

There will be mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more. And the dirty fun isn't just for kids - all ages are welcome to participate.

Program manager Shelby Alexander said, “Anybody can come and do it as long as they want to get muddy.”

“The National Association for Education of Young Children has kind of adopted that, and every single year they go about promoting international mud day and having everybody celebrate it.

International Mud Day was started in 2009 for early educators to find a way to get their students interacting with nature in a fun, positive, and stimulating way.

“We talked about doing it with our kids over at our pre-k building. We were going to create something like an obstacle course for them to go in and play in the mud, and then we kind of discussed how it would be really great to have the community come out and incorporate that as well. And then we came up with a goal to kind of help out our community, too,” said Alexander.

Proceeds will be split between creating emergency packets for family relief, playground equipment for Chief Joseph Elementary School, and shade structures for Play N Learn.

“It's really just a way to get a whole bunch of people together to get down and dirty with mud, have lots of fun, and connect with nature,” added Alexander.

There will also be food vendors on-site, including PurpleGold, IceBox Ice Cream Truck, Jammer's, and All The Things Charcuterie.

Saturday will be from 11am until 7pm; Sunday will be from 10am until 3pm.

Cost is $10 per person; children two and under are free.

For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055. Click here for early registration.