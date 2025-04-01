Power outage hits parts of Great Falls (April 1, 2025)

A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Cascade County on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The outage appears to centered in downtown Great Falls, and is affecting at least 1,988 customers as of 9:25 a.m., according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that thousands of people are affected by this outage.

NorthWestern Energy says that crews are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

There is no word yet on when power will be restored.

At this point, there is no word from NorthWestern Energy on the suspected cause of the outage.

We will update you if we get more information.