Power to the people: Raud Dogz Gym is open in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — If you hear a lot of heavy metal crashing from inside the walls of 322 Sixth Street South in Great Falls, there's a good reason - a pair of Electric City friends are looking to help people build strength and self-esteem.

Their new Raud Dogz House of Power Gym in Great Falls is taking an old school approach to lifting weights.

Co-owner Mike LaFountain says the word “Raud” is pronounced rude.

“R-a-u-d is Estonian for iron, steel,” he explained.

When other gyms that offered powerlifting closed or announced they were moving and abandoning free weights, Mike and his longtime friend and co-owner Dave Dunlop came up with the idea.

“As a matter of fact, this building is owned by my neighbor, so we had heard in passing that he was trying to rent a place so it just kind of came together all at once,” said Dunlop. “Three months later, here we are.”

“It's not a fitness center. It's just hardcore come in here and lift,” said LaFountain.

Mike says Great Falls was once a hot bed for powerlifting, but the numbers have dwindled.

“That's one of the things we were hoping to do here is bring in some Great Falls High athletes and some of CMR’s athletes and create that team that represents Great Falls,” said LaFountain. “If we get the teams big enough, the schools can represent themselves.

LaFountain would like to see powerlifting in Great Falls, especially among youth, reach the levels it has in Helena. He says Helena Capital High School has a gym equipped for powerlifting that would rival some NCAA Division 1 programs.

MTN News Raud Dogz Gym is open in Great Falls

The Raud Dogz building offers something many commercial gyms don’t.

“Big guys banging a lot of weights, it wears out equipment makes a lot of noise is very distracting, and they discourage that. We’re encouraging that here,” said Dunlop.

In addition to starting powerlifting teams, the pair hopes to give young athletes an outlet for off-season training. They say power is the base of all sports.

“We wouldn't train a football player the same as we would on a swimmer,” said LaFountain. “We wouldn't turn a wrestler the same as we would a sprinter.”

Results are starting to show. Mike says one of his lifters has already lost almost 60 pounds and 16 inches off his waist.

From beginner to advanced, all are welcome. Not just for the powerlifting aspect, but the self-improvement as well.

“Whether that’s having bigger shoulders or having a bigger squat the next week or whether that's having the self-discipline or to even when you're having a hard day, still being a nice and courteous person, which, believe it or not, this teaches,” said powerlifter Dave Dunlop, the son of one of the co-owners.

MTN News Raud Dogz Gym is open in Great Falls

“This is not just for us. This is for our community. This is to get kids off the street,’ said Duane LaFountain, a powerlifter and co-owner Mike LaFaountain’s son. “Keep them out of trouble. Keep them from doing drugs and getting into fights and violent crimes and going to jail. You could take all that aggression out in here.”

“I think any time we can improve yourself physically, I think the mental and spiritual side come along with that,” said Mike LaFountain.

The gym is open from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm Monday through Fridays and 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on weekends.

Gym dues are $50 a month. LaFountain says there is a 20% discount for veterans, first responders, and enrolled Tribal members.

LaFountain says they will also let people use the gym on a trial basis to see if powerlifting is for them. Click here to visit the website.



