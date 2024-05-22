Pre-Release Center honors Great Falls Region Probation & Parole

The Great Falls Region Probation & Parole office has been selected as the recipient of the Great Falls Pre-Release Center's 2024 Law Day Award.

In a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Pre-Release Women’s Center, the award was presented to Captain Wayne Bye and team members for outstanding achievement.

May 1st is recognized as Law Day in the United States, meant to recognize the role the legal system plays in our communities. Since 2005, the Great Falls Pre-Release Center has awarded individuals or organizations for outstanding achievement in fields such as law enforcement, corrections, the judicial system, and community support.

The Great Falls Region Probation and parole covers twelve counties, ranging from Glacier to Musselshell, and supervises over 1400 offenders.



They assist offenders in getting settled back into the community and monitor their progress with the goal of becoming successful and out of the justice system.

Their work helps reduce both financial impact on taxpayers and overcrowding in jails and prisons.

Alan Scanlon, the director of the Great Falls Pre-Release Center, says a board of directors chooses the award recipient each year, and that this year, “...it was really quite simple. Someone mentioned Great Falls Probation and Parole, and it was a unanimous vote right away. I think this year it really means a lot to me because we work so closely with Great Falls Probation and Parole. I've been here 22 years and I've worked with them almost every day, and they really are unsung heroes. And it's really nice that they'll get a little attention and a pat on the back that they deserve.”

Captain Wayne Bye explains being recognized with the Law Day Award provides “a great sense of accomplishment because my goal has always been to work well with our partners and to have a team approach when it comes to providing safety to the community and effectively supervising offenders in the community.”

The Great Falls Pre-Release Center offers re-entry services to those making the transition from incarceration to living in the community. To learn more about the work they do, click here.