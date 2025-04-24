Preservation group aims to save Boston & Montana Barn

BLACK EAGLE — The proud yet dilapidated Boston & Montana Barn overlooking Black Eagle sits on the Anaconda Hills Golf Course. Though it may not look like much now, its historical and symbolic importance to the city of Great Falls is hard to match.

Built in 1901 for the Boston & Montana Copper and Silver Mining Company, it was acquired in 1910 by the Anaconda Copper Mining Company. During the first half of the 20th century, it housed horses, wagons, and equipment used by the employees of the company.

Preservation group wants to save Boston & Montana Barn

The entire hillside used to be one giant smelting plant, crowned by the famed smokestack which used to rise above Great Falls. That plant took copper mined in Butte, smelted it on the Black Eagle hillside, and sent it across the river into Great Falls to be refined.

It had major ramifications on the population growth in the area, being a key cog during the Industrial Revolution, employing thousands.

Now the barn is the only structural evidence of the area’s industrial history. Wednesday, the Historical Preservation Advisory Committee held a press conference, pledging to help raise over $300,000 for the stabilization and repair of the barn.

“There is no sign of the industrial past. There is no sign of that exciting electrical revolution led by the copper industry,” says Ken Robison, Great Falls and Montana historian. “This is our chance to save it, restore it, and turn it into a useful, important part of the community.”

About $260,000 is needed to stabilize the facility. Another sum of money is needed to repair the roof, which caved in on itself last winter. If repair funds are raised, it’s up to the city, as owners of the property, to decide how the barn will serve the community.





The Save The Barn Committee have their pitch: “One day, it would be wonderful to see this historic barn become an interpretive center or an event center,” says member Rich Ecke.

In this way, the entire region’s history could be brought back to life, consolidated into one museum.

Ecke says the group are placing an emphasis on private donations and grants for funding sources.

If saved, the barn could become eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I’m urging everyone that has an interest in preserving history to support this effort,” says Channing Hartelius, who sits on HPAC.

If you are interested in helping donate to the cause, contact Rich Ecke at richardecke@charter.net.

