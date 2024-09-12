Preview: Arts On Fire 2024

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Tim McGonigal reports on the upcoming Arts On Fire event at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024. For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-727-8255.

Art activities, musical performances, food trucks, gallery tours, artist alley vendor market, art demonstrations, root beer floats, pottery sale, scavenger hunt, and more!

Confirmed Food Trucks:

Okii Eats

Mountain Berry Bowls

Rebekahs & Oddfellows (hot dogs, etc.)

Confirmed Performers/Artist Demonstrations (May be subject to change):

10am - 2pm Raku Pottery Firing Demonstration | Rob Kellenbeck & Friends

10am - 4pm Dawn Sievers Silk Painting | Artist Demo

10:30- 11:30am Eric Bartz | Music

11am to 4pm Louis Still Smoking Painting and Drawing | Artist Demo

11:30-12:00 Guided Gallery Tour of the Museum (inside the Museum, 1st floor)

11:45-12:45 Selection of Works from Miss Linda’s Dance Studio (Pre-K - Adults)

12:45-1:45 Grasshoppers String Band | Live Music

1:00-1:30pm Deeply Rooted Fashion Show: Still Smoking Designs (Inside the Museum, 2nd Floor)

2:30pm-3:00pm Guided Gallery Tour of the Museum (inside the Museum, 1st floor)

2:00 pm Great Falls High Drama Club Skit

3:00 Aunya's Belly Dancing

Confirmed Artist Vendors: