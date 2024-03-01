PREVIEW: Give Great Falls 2024

GREAT FALLS — The annual Give Great Falls event is a great way to show your support for the community and its nonprofits. The Nonprofit Alliance within the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce dedicates a full week to supporting the groups that keep our community together.



This year, the event runs from April 29 through May 3, 2024.

“It really is just like a big community philanthropy week,” Brianne Laurin, Nonprofit Alliance Chair for the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce said.

For the past five years, Give Great Falls has been a celebratory week-long event benefiting the city’s nonprofit organizations, raising more than $275,000 for more than 100 nonprofits.

“We sometimes don't realize that the nonprofits are doing all of the groundwork really,” Laurin said, “They are the foundations that keep people housed and fed and help with families who might need assistance. And so this really is a celebration of that gritty work that nonprofits do year round.”

Every year, the amount of money as well as the number of donors has grown, and the Nonprofit Alliance is getting started early to make sure they hit their goal of $75,000.

“The Nonprofit Alliance is an organization within the Chamber of Commerce,” Laurin said, “The chamber really helps to have different opportunities. We have the Ag Committee and there's business stuff with the chamber. And so the nonprofit alliance is really tailored to those chamber members that are also nonprofits. And in collaboratively learning from each other and building each other up.”

You can head to GiveGreatFalls.org or call the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce at 406-453-6151 to find out more information or to register as a nonprofit.