'Raise The Woof' comedy night will help the Great Falls Animal Shelter

Comedy is taking center stage in Great Falls - but it's about more than just laughter. The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is preparing for its annual Raise The Woof comedy night, which will get people to laugh while assisting animals that are awaiting adoption.

"It's an event where we let our hair down a little bit, where we dress up, go out with our spouses, our friends, our coworkers,” said Joey Parchen, the shelter's Community Relations Coordinator.

Meet headliner comedian Jeff Frame:

For staff members who work tirelessly to care for animals, the fundraiser provides a rare opportunity to relax.

Attendees can enjoy comedy and unwind from their everyday pressures.

"I think the ability to laugh and relax, to get that positivity in, is really healthy," said comedian Jeff Frame, this year's headlining act.

Frame, a Montana native who now lives in California, said returning home for the event was a straightforward decision: "Anytime I get a chance to get back to Big Sky Country, that's what I do."

Frame will appear alongside fellow comedian Nate Ford on the comedy lineup, which has been organized by a booking firm.

The evening will also feature a cocktail hour, a silent auction, and a variety of prizes, including local art, ski passes, and tattoos.

"Definitely one of our biggest events for fundraising," Parchen told me. "Each of those funds goes towards maintaining and upgrading the facilities — whether it's finishing our kennel project, doing vaccination events, or just taking care of our animals."

Raise The Woof is on on Saturday, October 4, at the Do Bar in Great Falls.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and tickets will be available at the event; you can also buy tickets by clicking here.

