Rattlers bring rugby back to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — For the first time since the COVID shutdown, men’s league rugby is making a return to Great Falls. The Great Falls Rugby Rattlers are made up of players from all skill levels. Some hail from Malmstrom Air Force Base, others are ex-footballers. All work at least a 9-5.

“You got to dedicate your hours to come out to practice,” says William Lahr, a jumper on the team. “And so we all find time to come out, and play this sport. We love it.”

Benjamin Carley, co-founder of the team, says its admittedly been a challenge to build up a roster, hence the long hiatus. Rugby just isn’t near as popular in the U.S. as it is in other parts of the world. However, passionate followers of the sport can be found in most communities.

Now with the backing of the Great Falls Park & Recreation, and the financial support of Full Circle Health & Wellness, the Rattlers are gearing up for their first set of home games in years.

It all starts Saturday, August 31st, where the Rattlers take on the Flathead Moose Rugby Club at West Kiwanis Park. The game will be followed with games against the Magic City Marmots on September 7th, and Missoula on September 21st, both at West Kiwanis Park.

Though from the sideline the game seems rough and tumble, Inside centre Elijah Robinson says it’s not only quite safe, but classy.

“Rugby's a gentleman's sport,” says Robinson. “So we love to be polite to the referee. We call them sir.”

With the return of men’s league also brings the return of developmental leagues to help bolster the growth of the sport. These local leagues, which feature U-12 teams, U-14 teams, and high school ranks are all facilitated by Christian Johnson.

Johnson is the most experienced player on the Rattlers, with nearly a decade of rugby under his belt. His dream is to create a pipeline of rugby talent.

“We do a lot of programs and stuff with the youth and volunteer work,” says Johnson. “And hopefully we can get some kids off to scholarships. Rugby is a huge international sport, and so there's a lot of scholarship opportunities, not only in the States but, also overseas. And so a lot of opportunity to play.”

The fall season will consist mainly of friendlies and non-ranked competition. It’s all designed to get the team in shape for Spring season, when teams from around the state compete in divisions before battling for the State Championship.

For now, practice involves the fundamentals, such as tackling, ball-handling, route-running, and scrum work. However, witnessing just one practice I can tell just how ready to go these players are. Rugby Is back.

“I’ve been ready to ready,” says Robinson. "I've been dreaming about this for the past couple of weeks.”

If you'd like to get involved, or for more information, call 406-403-2886, or click here to visit the Facebook page.