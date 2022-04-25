Recovery continues for 2 people injured in RV fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The two people who were seriously injured in a fire on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Great Falls RV Park are continuing their recoveries in a Utah hospital.

Stephan Visser and his girlfriend lost almost everything in the fire - including their two dogs.

Stephan and his girlfriend were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls, and soon taken by Mercy Flight to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

On April 20, Visser posted on the GoFundMe page: "I am healing up and they are talking about discharge of me but my wife is still going to be here in the hospital so we are desperately in need of help for lodging for me here in salt lake city until she is discharged so I can be by her side."

Scott Simonds witnessed the fire; he said the fire erupted on the front end of the RV and the two people had to go through the fire to get out.

"I heard a noise that sounded like an explosion, maybe a tire,” said Simonds, who lives at the RV Park. "I immediately ran to the bedroom, put all my clothes on and jumped in the boots. I ran outside (and) got over here and saw there was a gentleman hollering. He was in pain."

He continued, "Me and another guy, there were also several other RV folks out here, we carried him over to the bench to get him away from this flame. Other folks, they gathered blankets and they gave them (to him) because he had no clothes. He barely escaped. You could see he had severe abrasions along his feet and legs,” Simonds said.

"I don't think fear was in my mind. I was just more wanting to help them folks get away and make sure they were alright,” said Simonds.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated; Great Falls Fire Rescue has not yet released any information about the fire. Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account.



