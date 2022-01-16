Remembering former GFPD chief and city commissioner Bob Jones

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls lost a former police chief and city commissioner on Friday, January 14, 2022, as Bob Jones passed away, leaving quite a legacy.
Jones was a key factor in hiring both current police chief Jeff Newton and Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Slaughter described Jones as a father figure and that he touched a lot of lives while serving Great Falls.
“He was a big influence on me about how to lead, how to treat people. You know, he’s a very passionate man, had a big personality. He’s a man’s man. I hope everybody really remembers what he did for us. I think that’s really important,” Slaughter said. "I think Montana is the state it is and we’ve come to where we are and he was a big leader in that and he was a big influencer on a lot of people. This is a big hit to the Great Falls community literally losing a legend like this.”
Police Chief Newton was hired by Jones in 1999. He had this to say on the loss of Chief Jones: “I want to offer my condolences to the Jones Family. Chief Bob Jones was a pillar in the community with a lifetime of service to Great Falls as police chief and a city commissioner.”
The GFPD posted on Facebook: "Our hearts are heavy with the news of the passing of retired Great Falls Police Chief (and former City Commissioner) Robert "Bob" Jones. Chief Jones was a pillar in our community and a civil servant in the truest sense; his legacy of leadership and selfless sacrifice lives on."
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office posted: "Our sincere condolences to the Jones Family after the passing this evening of retired GFPD Chief Robert Jones. Chief Jones has been a mentor and life coach for Sheriff Slaughter and Undersheriff Reeves for over 25 years. Mrs. Janice Jones and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers during your celebration of Chief’s legacy."