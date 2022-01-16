Remembering former GFPD chief and city commissioner Bob Jones

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls lost a former police chief and city commissioner on Friday, January 14, 2022, as Bob Jones passed away, leaving quite a legacy.

Jones was a key factor in hiring both current police chief Jeff Newton and Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

Slaughter described Jones as a father figure and that he touched a lot of lives while serving Great Falls.

“He was a big influence on me about how to lead, how to treat people. You know, he’s a very passionate man, had a big personality. He’s a man’s man. I hope everybody really remembers what he did for us. I think that’s really important,” Slaughter said. "I think Montana is the state it is and we’ve come to where we are and he was a big leader in that and he was a big influencer on a lot of people. This is a big hit to the Great Falls community literally losing a legend like this.”

Police Chief Newton was hired by Jones in 1999. He had this to say on the loss of Chief Jones: “I want to offer my condolences to the Jones Family. Chief Bob Jones was a pillar in the community with a lifetime of service to Great Falls as police chief and a city commissioner.”

The GFPD posted on Facebook : "Our hearts are heavy with the news of the passing of retired Great Falls Police Chief (and former City Commissioner) Robert "Bob" Jones. Chief Jones was a pillar in our community and a civil servant in the truest sense; his legacy of leadership and selfless sacrifice lives on."