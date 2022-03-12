Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Reports of gunshots overnight in Great Falls

Alumni Club in Great Falls (March 2022)
MTN
<b>Alumni Club in Great Falls (March 12, 2022)</b>
Alumni Club in Great Falls (March 2022)
Alumni Club in Great Falls (March 2022)
Posted at 9:43 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 11:43:51-05

GREAT FALLS — We have received several reports of gunshots heard in Great Falls last night (March 11-12).

The incident reportedly happened in the parking lot of the Alumni Club at 601 3rd Avenue NW.

There is a brief video posted on a community Facebook page which shows several vehicles in the parking lot, and the sound of what appears to be at least five gunshots.

We have not received any reports of injuries.

At this point, the Great Falls Police Department has not released any information about the incident.

We will update you if we get details about what happened.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader