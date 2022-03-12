Reports of gunshots overnight in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — We have received several reports of gunshots heard in Great Falls last night (March 11-12).

The incident reportedly happened in the parking lot of the Alumni Club at 601 3rd Avenue NW.

There is a brief video posted on a community Facebook page which shows several vehicles in the parking lot, and the sound of what appears to be at least five gunshots.

We have not received any reports of injuries.

At this point, the Great Falls Police Department has not released any information about the incident.

We will update you if we get details about what happened.



