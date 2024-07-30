River City Harvest will host 'Soil Crawl and Garden Tour'

The Golden Triangle Resource Council has organized a Soil Crawl this weekend, featuring a tour of River City Harvest's community gardens and a chance to learn about how to get the most nutrition from your garden fruits and vegetables.

The tour will include a presentation on how to increase organic and carbon matter in soil in order to glean the most nutrition from your garden fruits and vegetables. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk with expert gardeners about growing your own food, even in an apartment.

Golden Triangle Resource Council member Bill Wadman explains, “If we can bring information and awareness to people about how important the soil is and what benefits that we can attain from having better soil, we can have tastier, better food, more diversity in our plants. There's a lot of talk these days about carbon sequestration and the healthier your soil is and your plants grow, the more carbon is taken in.”



One mission of the soil crawl is to highlight the importance of local food. The Montana Food Hub, a Great Falls food cooperative, is trying to bring producers and consumers together.

Wadman says, “Most of the food in Montana that is grown goes out of Montana, and the food hub hopes to create those markets and that awareness with the consumer.”

Lunch will also be provided at the event, featuring local breads, meats, and produce.

The River City Harvest Community Gardens in Great Falls include two community gardens and a greenhouse.

A nonprofit organization, their mission is to provide garden spaces for the community as well as providing food and education to those who are food insecure.

Their gardens provide produce to to local senior centers and Meals on Wheels year round. There are also numerous volunteer opportunities with River City Harvest that can be found here.

The event will be Saturday, August 3rd from 9am to 2pm at River City Harvest's Park Place Gardens, located at 1500 32nd Street South in Great Falls.