Due to a mild winter, road workers in Great Falls have been busy repairing potholes and cleaning streets.

City of Great Falls communication specialist Meredith Dawson said the weather conditions have made road maintenance repairs easier for crews to handle. Street sweepers have also been out cleaning the roads.

Road crews repairing potholes during mild winter

"With less snow, they're easier to spot and with less hard freezes, not as many potholes come up. So crews have been able to stay on top of potholes throughout the mild winter," Dawson said.

If you want to report a pothole in Great Falls, click here.