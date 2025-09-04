Road to north access point of West Bank Park has been closed

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls, in agreement with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, has permanently closed public access to West Bank Park and Rivers Edge Trail at the Fourth Street NE rail crossing (between Northwest Pipe Fittings and General Distributing).

City officials said in a news release this week that the closure has been implemented to ensure public safety due to the possibility of rail expansion into the Calumet Refining area, which will increase rail traffic.

Public access to West Bank Park will remain available from Third Street NW (between Cowboys Bar and Tasty Hot Pot).