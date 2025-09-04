Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Road to north access point of West Bank Park has been closed

fourth street ne closure.jpg
MTN News
fourth street ne closure.jpg
Posted

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls, in agreement with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, has permanently closed public access to West Bank Park and Rivers Edge Trail at the Fourth Street NE rail crossing (between Northwest Pipe Fittings and General Distributing).

City officials said in a news release this week that the closure has been implemented to ensure public safety due to the possibility of rail expansion into the Calumet Refining area, which will increase rail traffic.

Public access to West Bank Park will remain available from Third Street NW (between Cowboys Bar and Tasty Hot Pot).

TRENDING
Rescued animals getting ready for adoption in Great Falls New owners for the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls Controversy over removal of Little Shell sweat lodge New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App