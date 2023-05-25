Rotary Club will host annual 'shred-a-thon'

The Great Falls Rotary Club will conduct its annual "shred-a-thon" on Tuesday, May 30,2023, with money raised from the event going to the club's mission to end polio.

"If you've got old materials like bank statements, tax returns, items that you don't want to put in the garbage, you can bring them to the Country Club and we'll shred them right here on site,” said Rotary Club member Lacey Gallagher.

In conjunction with Montana Business Archives, the club will shred two banker boxes of documents for $10 each. Additional boxes are $20.

The event takes place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Meadowlark Country Club.



