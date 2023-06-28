Rustler Fireworks stand benefits CMR wrestling club

GREAT FALLS — There are a lot of fireworks options in town.

But if you’re looking for a place to get your Black Cats, your Screamin' Mimis, Whisker Biscuits, Gut Busters, Spleen Splitters, Cherry Bombs, Nipsy Daisers with a scooter stick, Hoosker Dos, Trash Pandas, Angry Cowboys, Tank Busters, Golden Peacocks or Whistling Kitty Chasers? You can spend your money at the Rustler Fireworks stand, located in the parking lot of the Halftime Sports Bar & Grill, while supporting a great cause.

CM Russell High School assistant wrestling coach Shane Maurer and his family have run the stand since the 1990s as a fundraiser for the Rustler wrestling club. He utilizes former wrestlers as employees of the stand and gives back at every opportunity.

“The more we sell, the more money I give back as a donation to the club,” Maurer said. “The money then goes into paying for high school kids to go to wrestling camps, gas money and gear for those who can’t afford it. Anything these kids need to be able to keep on wrestling and be able to do stuff.”

The benefit for the kids in the club is two-fold. They get to compete at tournaments, but also learn life skills and make friends away from the mats.

“It gets you exactly where you need to be. It gets you disciplined, it gets you that mentality,” said Rustler junior Landon De La Garza "It gets you ready for high school and I really appreciate all the little programs that we have in Great Falls right now, they’re all just amazing."

For every purchase of a Wicked Jester, a Buzzing Frog, a Twisted Snapper, a Flaming Dumpster Fountain, or a sparkler - Maurer will donate a portion of the proceeds to help the club grow and thrive.

“We all are super hard working and a lot of us are dedicated to this, and want to keep doing it,” said junior wrestler Kitalla Wise, who competed for the first ever CMR girls team last winter. "And people wanting to help us and support us is amazing.”

So if you’re looking for Pyro Gyros, Shining Saucers, Smoke Bombs, Dirty Dogs, Screwballs, Roman Candles or Whistling Moon Travelers. Maurer and the CMR wrestling team encourages you to give the Rustler Fireworks Stand a try.

"I've got a great huge selection. We may be a small stand, but it's stacked up doubled up, tripled up to be able to try to get everything in the stand,” Maurer said. “And great people are working it and it gives gives back a little bit to the to the wrestling program, too."

