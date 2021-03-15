Sheriff identifies Great Falls teen who died in a crash

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Nathan Patrick Dunn as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Sunday, March 14th.

Dunn, 16-years old, was from Great Falls. The two other occupants of the vehicle - an 18-year old driver and a juvenile passenger - were injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash was reported at 1:37 a.m. on Sunday and it happened near 1911 Airport Drive, which the Great Falls Police Department says is the road that goes by the airport, between the first intersection that goes to the main terminal and the second intersection that goes to the building where the smaller planes come in.

The GFPD said on Monday that speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.

Responding agencies included the GFPD, the Cascade County Sheriff's office, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

