Sneak peek at the Station District Bar & Eatery

Station District Bar & Eatery opens on Friday

In the video above, Tim McGonigal gives you a look inside the newest restaurant in Great Falls - or to be more precise, several new restaurants, all under one roof: the Station District Bar & Eatery.

It will officially open on Friday, January 17, 2025, but has been hosting "soft openings" for a few days.

It is at 119 River Drive North, part of the new Station District Lofts building complex. The facility is next to the Milwaukee Station Tower on River Drive and opened in October, featuring 121 units, including studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom options.

The four kitchens offer the following options:



Yama - Asian Kitchen, an Asian-fusion concept (accent on Thai cuisine)

Barrio Cantina, serving authentic Mexican cuisine

Cascata, featuring Italian entrees

Big Sky Grill, with American fare featuring Montana products

There is also a café with a variety of coffee and espresso beverages, and several arcade games to play.

A social media post states: "Customers will pay and enter their phone number to receive a text when the order is ready for pickup. Craft beer, cocktails, old-school arcade games, and shuffleboard are available to top off the meal. TVs throughout the space show sports and local sporting events."

The inside can seat 200 people, as well as a full bar, lounge area, coffee shop, and game room. They will also have an upstairs area with a balcony and an outdoor patio.

