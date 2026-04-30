GREAT FALLS — Very soon the Holiday Village Mall will be filled with people supporting vendors and nonprofits at the Montana Solstice Arts & Crafts Show.

“This event is important because it supports local vendors and small business businesses, and from across the state of Montana, as well. It brings everyone together, community gathering and also support. We also support nonprofits,” says event host Dorri Holzheimer.

Solstice Arts & Crafts Show set to return to Great Falls mall

The show is on Saturday, May 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering a perfect opportunity for Mother’s or Father’s Day gifts and early farmers market finds.

Several nonprofits agencies, including Families Helping Families and Wagging Tails, will also be set up, with proceeds supporting various causes.

Taylor Johnson, a Great Falls resident, says, “A lot livelier of an area to work around. To have the sounds and all of the cheers and the little ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ as they’re walking by the stalls is really just heartwarming. And then of course, we have the traffic that passes by in our stores as well, which always helps, you know, having those accidental shoppers, it's very nice.”

Organizers say the show highlights creativity and brings much-needed buzz and community spirit to the mall.

“It is just such a fun event to support your local artists and just everybody else. And also, it brings, again, life and community back into this mall, which we desperately need,” adds Johnson.

Whether you’re searching for a thoughtful gift or simply want to browse and support Montana creators, the Montana Solstice Arts & Crafts Show has something for everyone—all while giving back to the community.

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