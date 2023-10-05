St. Thomas Child & Family Center receives cross

GREAT FALLS — The St. Thomas Child and Family Center in Great Falls unveiled a brand-new cross overlooking their gymnasium on Wednesday evening.

The Center, which is rooted in the Catholic faith and helped run by the Providence sisters, has notably been missing a cross for several years.

Now, courtesy of University of Providence student Stanislav Struthers, there won’t be any more questions.

“Just to see it up there, it's amazing. It's a type of satisfaction that you could see your work come to life that way,” says Struthers, who worked for two months on the 10-foot tall cross, in addition to several extracurriculars.

"I can't even explain it. It brings a warmth and a comfort. It just kind of is the cherry on top of the sundae, so to speak, that we we finally have a cross,” says Center director Carrie Doty.

MTN News

Father Oliver of the University of Providence delivered a dedication, and helped lead hymns and prayers alongside the sisters and brothers of Providence.

Children enrolled at the center also aided, bringing flowers and candles to a table beneath the cross. Additionally, the cross was anointed by father Oliver.

The center intends to add a plaque next to the cross, honoring the efforts of Struthers, who has been a carpenter all his young life.

