Studio 706 in Great Falls helps students with scholarships

GREAT FALLS — Western Art Week is in full swing. Organizations and businesses are opening up their spaces for artists to display their works in gallery fashion. Over at the Great Falls Civic Center, in the Gibson Room, you’ll find Studio 706.

Started many years ago by the Chigbrow couple, the group originally met at a property addressed 706, hence the name. They exist as a mentorship group, who uplift the artwork of each other and those around them, including students.



“The Russell Art Week brings us together and it’s a culmination of the projects that we've been working on throughout the year and it’s just a wonderful group,” says Studio 706 member Jack Spinner.

During the week, Studio members gather in the Gibson Room to sell their painting, photography, jewelry, and much more.

However, perhaps their most important work isn’t in the art they create, but the way in which they uplift others.

At their monthly meetings, Studio 706 plan ways to fundraise for their Bill Chigbrow Memorial Art Scholarship Fund.

Each year, they invite students at any high school in Cascade County to apply for the scholarship. The scholarship assists in future art education for the student. This year the winning student will receive $800 for their art studies.

To date, the group has provided thousands of dollars in scholarships.

You can visit the Studio 706 art gallery through Saturday, March 16th. For more information, contact Vera Killebrew at 406.899.0362.