GREAT FALLS — The Dynamic Recovery Drop-In Center will a sober Super Bowl watch party to provide an alcohol-free alternative for those looking to celebrate the big game in a supportive environment.

Super Bowl watch party offers sober celebration in Great Falls

The event is Sunday, February 8th at 3 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the gathering at the Drop-In Center, located at 220 Sixth Street South (Suite E).

"Recovery can be fun. Recovery doesn't have to be intimidating. And I want to be a part of something bigger than myself. And I think we're doing that," said Dean Snow, Drop-In Center manager and coordinator.

The potluck-style event welcomes attendees whether they bring food or not. Staff encourage people to bring friends or family members and enjoy the safe, supportive space.

The Drop-In Center regularly provides resources and community support for individuals in recovery, making this Super Bowl celebration part of their ongoing mission to show that sobriety and fun can go hand in hand.