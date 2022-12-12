Suspect charged after stand-off with police in Great Falls

(UPDATE, DECEMBER 12) The suspect has been charged with felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor partner/family assault, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

Court documents state that police responded to the Sinclair convenience store after a woman entered the store and looking "scared and hiding from someone."

As a Sheriff's deputy was heading to the store, he was notified that another officer had seen a "disturbance" between the suspect and the woman in the parking lot of the store; the officer called for them to stop and approach him. The suspect walked away and went into the nearby Wild West Customs tattoo shop, and refused to leave.

The Sheriff's deputy talked with the woman, who said the suspect had a firearm and threatened to hurt her with it.

After the suspect was taken into custody, officers found a handgun hidden in the ceiling of Wild West Customs.



(1st REPORT, DECEMBER 11) A man was arrested in Great Falls early Sunday, December 11, 2022, after a stand-off with police following a reported domestic disturbance.

It happened along or near the 3200 block of 10th Avenue South at about 4 a.m., near a Sinclair convenience store.

The Great Falls Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, and the suspect ran into a nearby building, where he had access to "multiple firearms" and refused to come out.

Jaycee Lee Edmonds Suspect in stand-off with GFPD

The GFPD's High Risk Unit (HRU) was called out. After the initial HRU team arrived, the man eventually came out of the building, surrendered, and was taken into custody without incident.

At this point, the man is facing a felony charge of assault with a weapon.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

