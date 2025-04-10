'Tattoos For Tails' will help the Great Falls Animal Shelter

GREAT FALLS — Ink lovers and animal enthusiasts will have the perfect opportunity to support a local cause this April. On Friday, April 18, Electric City Tattoo Emporium is teaming up with the Great Falls Animal Shelter for a one-of-a-kind fundraiser: Tattoos for Tails.

The event combines the creativity of body art with the compassion of animal rescue.

Tattoo artist and shop owner Ashley Wojtala is donating her time and talent for the cause.

“These guys are two years old,” said Wojtala of her two dogs, who often accompany her to work. “They’ve been coming with me to the shop since they were little guys. They’re basically our greeters.”

A Creative Way to Help

The idea came from Joseph Parchen at the animal shelter.

“The Tattoos for Tails event really came about because we have so many people in our community who want to give in a lot of different ways,” Parchen explained.

When he contacted Wojtala, she didn’t hesitate. “I was totally excited about it, and we went from there,” she said.

“Ashley is an amazing artist,” Parchen added. “She’s doing this to raise both awareness and funds for the shelter, and we’re very lucky to have people like her in our community.”

Supporting Shelter Renovations

Money raised at the event will go toward the recent renovations at the Great Falls Animal Shelter, which is preparing to return to its newly updated location.

“The biggest part of this event is bringing awareness to the animals,” said Parchen. “We’re just really excited to get back into our place and kick butt for our community.”

How to Join the Event

Tattoos for Tails is first come, first served at #5 Fifth Street North in downtown Great Falls. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event runs until 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Wojtala has designed a collection of flash tattoos specifically for the event, featuring dogs, cats, and other fun line drawings that can be completed quickly.

James Rolin

“There’s probably going to be a lot more people than I can actually tattoo in one day,” she said. “But I’ve made sure the designs are quick and fun so I can fit in as many as possible.”

Whether you're looking to add some meaningful ink or just support a good cause, Tattoos for Tails offers a way to help Great Falls’ furry friends—one tattoo at a time.

For more information on the Great Falls Animal Shelter visit their website here.

Click here for more information about the Electric City Tattoo Emporium.